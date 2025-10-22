DOJ Reviewing Fani Willis’s Bahamas Trip

Health insurance premiums set to jump next year, survey finds

Electronic eye implant allows legally blind to see again

Violent Anti-Immigrant Riots Erupt in Ireland Following Sexual Assault of 10-Year-Old

Oregon asks judge to get California National Guard out of Portland

‘Makes no sense.’ Trump floats plan to buy Argentina beef, alarming GOP lawmakers, U.S. ranchers

Speaker Johnson sued over refusal to swear in democrat needed for Epstein vote

Walmart pausing hiring applicants who need H-1B visas to work

Trump Wants $230 Million From Justice Department For Investigating Him, Report Says

President Trump’s second meeting with Vladimir Putin is off

George Abaraonye, who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination, has been ousted as President-elect of the Oxford Union

Texas voter roll shock: Thousands of non-citizens found

Judiciary chair asks DOJ to prosecute ex-CIA director John Brennan, claims he lied to Congress

This Day in History: October 22nd

1836 — Sam Houston inaugurated as first President of the Republic of Texas

Houston took office at Columbia (now West Columbia), Texas, on October 22, 1836. This embodied republican self-government and the protection of property and frontier order in the Texas experiment in independence.

1928 — Herbert Hoover’s “Principles and Ideals of the United States Government” speech (Madison Square Garden)

In a major campaign address on October 22, Hoover argued for decentralized government, ordered liberty, and “rugged individualism.” He articulated a limited-government vision consistent with constitutional self-rule and private enterprise.

1986 — Tax Reform Act of 1986 signed into law

What happened: President Reagan signed comprehensive, bipartisan tax reform on October 22, lowering rates and broadening the base.

Strengthened incentives for work, investment, and entrepreneurship within a simpler, more neutral code.