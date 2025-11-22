“The Hidden War: China, Israel, and the Fight for Global Trade Routes”

“Former Colorado Election Official Allegedly in Solitary Confinement, Says Representative”

“Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters is reportedly being held in solitary confinement, a claim amplified by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as questions mount over her treatment behind bars.”

“Study Reveals a Radical Shift Among Young French Muslims”

“A new study warns that young French Muslims are turning sharply toward sharia and Islamist ideology, reshaping France’s cultural and political future.”

“Huckabee Defends Private Visit with Notorious Israeli Spy”

“A quiet embassy visit between Mike Huckabee and convicted spy Jonathan Pollard has erupted into a diplomatic storm, raising fresh questions about the ambassador’s independence from White House policy.”

Zelensky says he won’t ‘betray’ his country after Trump peace plan talks with Vance

Covid inquiry: Government failure to anticipate or plan lockdown led to 23,000 deaths

Court rules Ohio school district’s pronoun policy violates First Amendment rights

Harvard reopens investigation into former President Larry Summers after release of Epstein files

Gunmen Kidnap 52 Students from Catholic School in Nigeria Amid Rising Violence Against Christians

California faces $18B budget shortfall next year, analyst says

Legislation of the day:

S. 278 — Kids Off Social Media Act —



This bill creates nationwide rules for how platforms interact with children and teens, banning accounts for kids under 13, restricting data-driven targeting of minors, and requiring schools to block platform access during the day.



How It Could Affect You:

May limit when and how kids can access social media.

Could reduce targeted content aimed at teens.

Schools may see fewer online distractions.

Why It Matters:

Parents and educators continue to raise concerns about online safety and mental health. This bill aims to create stronger national guardrails.

This Day in History: November 21st

1620 – Signing of the Mayflower Compact

Forty‑one male passengers of the Mayflower signed the Compact, pledging to self‑govern in the new colony.