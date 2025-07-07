"Musk Launches America Party to Challenge Two-Party System"

"Elon Musk has launched the America Party, positioning it as an alternative to the two major U.S. political parties and citing concerns over government spending and accountability."

https://dailyclout.io/elon-musk-launches-america-party/

DailyClout: "Catastrophic Flooding in Texas: Devastation and Recovery Efforts"

"Catastrophic flooding in Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend claimed at least 87 lives, devastated communities along the Guadalupe River, and exposed critical gaps in local emergency preparedness."

https://dailyclout.io/catastrophic-flooding-in-texas-devastation-and-recovery-efforts/

DailyClout: "COVID-19 Vaccines and Neuropsychiatric Risks: Study Insights"

"A new peer-reviewed study has identified 86 potential neuropsychiatric safety signals—including a dramatically increased reporting rate of psychosis—following COVID-19 vaccination, raising calls for further investigation and informed public discussion."

https://dailyclout.io/covid-19-vaccination-neuropsychiatric-conditions/

Naomi Wolf Essay: "A Stopover in the Heartland: Is it Okay to Love the America of No Cliterodectomies, No Fatwahs?"

"Rushdie, in his UN speech, does not notice that we don’t have female genital mutilation, as an organic part of our culture. Or militias interrupting debates. He gives no credit to the warm shelter of America, which made him a citizen; which created the shelter for him of the First Amendment, and received him at a time when major voices in Britain were attacking him for having spoken out inconveniently."

Read the full essay on Substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/a-stopover-in-the-heartland

Mary Talley Bowden MD: “If we want Trump to preserve his legacy, he needs to address this—ignoring it will only make things worse.”

"Teachers For Choice: Open Letter to NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Rehire NYC Workers Fired During COVID"

"A coalition of former NYC leaders and frontline workers is urging Mayor Eric Adams to settle lawsuits and reinstate public servants fired over vaccine mandates, calling it a pivotal opportunity to restore fairness, rebuild trust, and address critical staffing shortages across the city."

https://dailyclout.io/jamal-holley-mayor-adams

"Steve Stern: Save our Elections!"

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6vq70l-steve-stern-save-our-elections.html



BANNON: “There’s word out that, possibly, they did the Epstein announcement last night as a misdirection play to get everybody to bounce while they try to force President Trump to do some mass amnesty. But guess what? MAGA can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

