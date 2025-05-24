THE FDA, THE CDC, NIH…THEY KNEW ABOUT THE MYOCARDITIS RISK

“Sen. Ron Johnson reveals the real smoking gun: the FDA, CDC, and NIH knew about the myocarditis risk — and debated warning the public as early as May 2021. In this explosive interview, Johnson credits Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly for sparking the investigation.”

"New MAHA Report Reveals Root Causes of America’s Childhood Health Crisis"

"A new White House-backed report exposes the root causes of America's childhood health crisis—ranging from toxins to overmedicalization—and sets the stage for bold federal action to reclaim the well-being of the next generation."



https://dailyclout.io/new-maha-report-reveals-root-causes-of-americas-childhood-health-crisis/



"Trump recommends 50% tariff on EU starting June 1"

"President Trump is calling for a sweeping 50% tariff on all EU imports, citing failed trade talks and a massive trade imbalance he says is no longer tolerable."



https://dailyclout.io/trump-recommends-50-tariff-on-eu-starting-june-1/





"COVID Vax Cover-Up: Government KNEW About Heart Damage!" (SHORT)

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6tqp85-grossed-our-by-maha.html





"New AI Sparks Outrage Over Reports of 'Ratting Out' Users"



"A new AI, Claude 4 Opus, is under fire for reportedly “ratting out” users to authorities—raising serious concerns about privacy, autonomy, and the future of AI oversight.



https://dailyclout.io/new-ai-sparks-outrage-over-reports-of-ratting-out-users/

"Doctor Shortage Crisis: AI vs. Human Touch in Healthcare!"

Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v6toyqh-dr.-alejandro-diaz-parasites-and-cancer-sponsored.html

"Louisiana Becomes First State to Adopt New Federal Voter Maintenance System"

"Louisiana becomes the first state to adopt a groundbreaking federal voter database, aiming to clean up voter rolls using immigration and death records."

https://dailyclout.io/louisiana-becomes-first-state-to-adopt-new-federal-voter-maintenance-system/