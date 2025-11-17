DailyClout brings you objective reporting on underreported stories that affect your life, honest coverage of election integrity issues, and a platform for candidates and causes that stand for liberty. If you value this work please consider making a donation today so we can keep delivering the facts that matter. Help Support DailyClout Now!



Judge says James Comey indictment may be tainted by ‘profound investigative missteps

Immigration enforcement surge begins in Charlotte, North Carolina

H.R. 2808 — Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act



This bill prevents credit agencies from selling or sharing your credit report with other companies when you apply for a home loan, unless you specifically agree. Only lenders or financial institutions directly involved in your mortgage would be allowed to access that data.



How It Could Affect You:

Reduces unwanted calls and offers when you apply for a mortgage.

Helps protect your private financial information from being sold.

Builds trust between borrowers and lenders during the loan process.

Why It Matters: Buying a home is stressful enough without having your personal information shared around. This bill would help ensure that your financial data stays in the right hands and is used only for your intended loan application.

Learn More / Share on X

Trump Now Says Republicans Should Vote To Release Epstein Files

Bangladesh’s ousted PM sentenced to death for protest crackdown

Acting FEMA head David Richardson resigns

Ukraine, France ink deal for jets and missile defenses, Elysee Palace announces

FAA lifts order restricting flights following government shutdown

Japan seeks to calm escalating row with China over Taiwan

Britain to overhaul asylum policy, make refugee status temporary

UN to Vote on Trump Gaza Plan as Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State ‘Path’

Top Ukraine ministers resign as country rocked by a corruption scandal

This Day in History: November 17th

1777 – Draft of the Articles of Confederation submitted to the states

On November 17, 1777, the Articles of Confederation were sent by the Second Continental Congress to the states for ratification, establishing a league of independent states committed to liberty and mutual defense.

1800 – Congress meets in Washington D.C. for the first time

On November 17, 1800, the United States Congress held its first session in the newly built north wing of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., solidifying the seat of the constitutional government.