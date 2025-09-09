Top Liberty Stories
Hidden vaccine study revealed in Senate as headlines span Israel strikes, Charlotte probe, nuclear debate, Trump vs. Hanks, Boston race, Michigan electors, and new school prayer rules.
"Hidden Vaccine Study Revealed in U.S. Senate Testimony"
"A long-hidden Henry Ford Health System study, revealed under oath in a U.S. Senate hearing, found vaccinated children faced dramatically higher rates of chronic illness than their unvaccinated peers—raising explosive questions about vaccine safety and scientific transparency."
https://dailyclout.io/hidden-vaccine-study-revealed-in-u-s-senate-testimony/
NY Post: “Israel Strikes Qatar Capital Targeting Hamas Leaders”
Fox News: Federal probe launched into Charlotte train murder
Key Media: “Is a Nuclear Renaissance Coming?”
The Hill: “Trump CANCELS Tom Hanks, Calls Him ‘WOKE’”
CBS: “Boston mayoral race takes center stage on primary election day”
ABC: “Michigan judge tosses case against 15 accused fake electors for President Donald Trump in 2020”
USA Today: “Trump says new public school prayer guidelines are coming”
