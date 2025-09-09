"Hidden Vaccine Study Revealed in U.S. Senate Testimony"

"A long-hidden Henry Ford Health System study, revealed under oath in a U.S. Senate hearing, found vaccinated children faced dramatically higher rates of chronic illness than their unvaccinated peers—raising explosive questions about vaccine safety and scientific transparency."

https://dailyclout.io/hidden-vaccine-study-revealed-in-u-s-senate-testimony/

NY Post: “Israel Strikes Qatar Capital Targeting Hamas Leaders”

Fox News: Federal probe launched into Charlotte train murder

Key Media: “Is a Nuclear Renaissance Coming?”

The Hill: “Trump CANCELS Tom Hanks, Calls Him ‘WOKE’”

CBS: “Boston mayoral race takes center stage on primary election day”

ABC: “Michigan judge tosses case against 15 accused fake electors for President Donald Trump in 2020”

USA Today: “Trump says new public school prayer guidelines are coming”