"Chinese neuroscientists’ work on early COVID-19 vaccine patent a smoking gun in probe of cover-up"

"Federal investigators are probing why Chinese military neuroscientists were involved in the world's first COVID-19 vaccine patent—filed just weeks into the pandemic—raising new questions about early knowledge of the virus's neurological effects."

“Are COVID shots REALLY worth all this risk?”

“According to @MdBreathe, the COVID shot FAR EXCEEDS the threshold for how much DNA is acceptable in any given vaccine, allowing it to integrate into YOUR DNA.”

"NY’s Stunning Reversal on Suicide Law"

"New York just passed a bill legalizing assisted suicide—critics warn it could fast-track death for the vulnerable with minimal oversight."

TWC Health: "A PARASITE INVASION ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER – WHAT YOU CAN DO TO STAY HEALTHY" (SPONSORED)

"For 70 years, America fought a hidden war against a flesh-eating parasite at the border—now it’s breaking through, and doctors are warning it’s time to take parasite threats seriously."

"HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Picks Eight New ACIP Members After Dismissing All Previous Members"

"Following the dismissals, Kennedy appointed eight new members to the ACIP on June 11, 2025, significantly changing its composition."

“Tulsi Gabbard says the LA Riots are ORCHESTRATED and she has the receipts.”