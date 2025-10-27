“How John Brennan Shaped the Russia Collusion Hoax”

“Newly declassified documents suggest John Brennan personally drove the inclusion of unverified political opposition research into official intelligence reporting, shaping what became the Russia collusion hoax.”

https://dailyclout.io/how-john-brennan-shaped-the-russia-collusion-hoax/

Finland: In a bizarre “awareness campaign,” Finnish women dance to teach new migrants not to abuse or rape young girls. No, this isn’t satire it’s real.

Street preacher is threatened with arrest and prosecution in England because preaching Christianity is offensive to Muslim immigrants “Causing annoyance, upset and distress — the choice of words that causes fear and a lot and harm to the community”

Mamdani: “We need a socialist New York because the market cannot be what determines the distribution of dignity.”

The NAACP just endorsed a liberal white woman over the conservative Black woman running for Virginia governor.

BANNON: Once they seize control of the apparatus in NY, they’re not giving it up. You’re going to have to take a trenching tool and get them out now. There’s a couple of ways to do it in advance. Number one, Mamdani’s citizenship is totally illegal.

Ben Bergquam Joins An ICE Raid In Houston, Texas

Nigel Farage: “We need to talk about Tower Hamlets. It’s time to wake up.”

BREAKING: In an incredible development, Governor Ron DeSantis just announced a partnership with TPUSA to enable EVERY high school STATEWIDE to start a Club America Chapter

Zohran Mamdani’s father: “America is the root of all evil and was the inspiration for the nazis. Hitler learned genocide from Abraham Lincoln.”



