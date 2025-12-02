“Treasury Investigates Alleged Funnel of Minnesota Funds to Somali Terror Group”

“The U.S. Treasury has launched a federal investigation into allegations that Minnesota welfare funds were illegally funneled to the Somali terror group al Shabaab.”

Ted Cruz: “Starting on July 4th, every newborn in America will have their own “Trump Account” opened and seeded with $1,000.”

Fox News: REPORTER: “Are we at war in the Caribbean and if so should the president declare war and or should congress approve an authorization?”



LEADER THUNE: “I think the president is acting under his authority as commander in chief...a war has been waged by these drug cartels against the United States.”

Mary Talley Bowden: “Florida is ending ALL mandates- EVEN IN HOSPITALS!”

Shannon Joy: “I think Marjorie Taylor Greene is smart to emancipate from Trump because he is an abuser. We should all do this snd she will be way more powerful operating from outside of Washington, DC in my opinion. Can’t wait to see what she’ll do!”

Camus: “A top Brown University pediatric neurologist was fired. His crime?

It leaked that he was invited to join CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP).”

Jan Jekielek: “The Paxil scandal is an astonishing example of how drug data can be hidden and spun—and then sold to kids.”

This Day in History: December 2nd

On December 2, 1804, Napoleon declared himself Emperor of the French at a lavish ceremony in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. In a symbolic act, he took the crown from the hands of Pope Pius VII and placed it on his own head — signaling that his authority was derived not from the Church but from his own power.





