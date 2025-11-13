“Newsom, Bonta Rebuked by Federal Judge for ‘Misleading’ Court in Parental Rights Case”

“A federal judge has accused Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration of misleading the court in a parental rights case, ordering top California officials to explain themselves under oath.”

“R&D Tax Credits, Rural Resilience, and Cybersecurity Coordination Lead 2025 Business Agenda”

“Several targeted business bills moving through Congress this session reflect a strategic shift toward modernization, resilience, and inclusion.”

“ICE Draws 200,000 Applicants to Help Remove Criminal Illegal Aliens”

“More than 200,000 Americans have applied to join ICE in a nationwide effort to help remove violent criminal illegal aliens from U.S. communities.”

“RNC Responded to 28 Bomb Threats During ‘25 Election”

“The RNC’s election integrity team sprang into action during the 2025 elections, responding to 28 bomb threats and hundreds of security concerns across key battleground states.”

“DNC Aide Accused of Acting as Secret CCP Agent While Living a Millionaire Lifestyle”

“A top New York political aide is accused of secretly acting as a CCP agent while funneling millions into luxury homes, cars, and influence — all from inside the state government.”

Important Legisaltion of the Day:

S. 3034 — Reliable Power Act



This proposal requires annual reviews of the national power grid to identify potential shortages and ensure enough electricity to meet demand. It directs federal agencies to coordinate when new policies could affect power generation or reliability.



How It Could Affect You:

Reduces the risk of blackouts or rolling power outages.

Encourages better coordination between energy regulators and utilities.

Could help stabilize energy costs over time.

Why It Matters: Reliable electricity is vital for homes, schools, and businesses. This bill aims to make sure environmental or regulatory changes don’t unintentionally disrupt the power supply that Americans depend on every day.

Justice Department investigating violent protesters at Turning Point event in California

Florida Attorney General Uthmeier sues Planned Parenthood over abortion medication messaging

This Day in History: November 12th

1954 — Ellis Island closes as U.S. immigration station

On November 12, Ellis Island ceased operations after processing over 12 million immigrants entering the United States.