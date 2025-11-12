How “Pandemic Prevention” and Marxist Policies Are Clearing Out American Cities

“President Trump Honors Veterans at Arlington National Cemetery”

“President Donald Trump led a solemn Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring America’s fallen heroes with a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

“BBC Faces U.S. Backlash After Editing Controversy Over Trump Speech”

“The White House is weighing restrictions on BBC access after the broadcaster admitted to misleading edits of a Donald Trump speech, sparking resignations and a potential $1 billion lawsuit.”

MIT Announces New “Breakthrough” mRNA Delivery Particle

“MIT scientists claim a new “breakthrough” mRNA delivery particle could make vaccines cheaper and stronger—but critics warn it may mark the next wave of untested biotech experimentation.”

Legisector: H.R. 4933 – Research and Development Tax Credit Expansion Act of 2025

Raises eligibility for R&D tax credits to include firms with up to $10 million in annual receipts and allows credits to offset unemployment taxes.

This Day in History: November 11th

1921 – Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Dedicated

On November 11 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery was unveiled to honor unidentified American service members of World War I.

1918 – Armistice Signed Ending Hostilities of World War I

On November 11 1918 at the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” the armistice between the Allied powers and Germany entered into force, ending combat in World War I.