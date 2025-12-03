“The Great Vaccine Shake-Up of 2025”

“A sweeping federal overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule is reshaping American public health, igniting a national battle between “medical freedom” and the long-standing science behind herd immunity.”

“EQUALS Act Passes Oversight: Federal Tenure on the Chopping Block”

“Rep. Brandon Gill’s EQUALS Act advances in Congress, aiming to end automatic ‘lifetime’ job protection for federal bureaucrats and force real performance accountability.”

Michael and Susan Dell announce $6.25 billion donation to fund “Trump accounts” for millions of kids

ICE plans operation targeting Somali immigrants in Minnesota

Trump to announce Fed chair decision early next year, Hassett a potential pick

Trump to Host Rwanda–Congo Leaders for Historic Peace Deal, White House Confirms

Jury STUNNED after Judge OVERTURNS Verdict in $7.2 MILLION Minnesota FRAUD Case

Trump wouldn’t say whether phone call with Venezuela’s Maduro ‘went well or badly’

Stefanik says Johnson agreed to include amendment on FBI accountability in NDAA after sparring

Costco sues Trump administration over ‘unlawful’ tariffs

BillCam Bill:

H.R. 25 — FairTax Act of 2025



Summary: This bill replaces federal income, payroll, gift, and estate taxes with a single national sales tax applied to most new goods and services. It includes a monthly “prebate” to help households cover taxes paid on basic necessities. The IRS would be eliminated under the bill, shifting tax collection entirely to the point of sale.





How It Could Affect You:

Eliminates paycheck withholding for federal income and payroll taxes.

Shifts federal taxation to purchases of new goods and services.

Monthly prebates aim to offset essential living expenses for households.

Why It Matters: This proposal would overhaul how Americans pay taxes, affecting nearly every household. Supporters see simplicity and transparency; critics raise concerns about consumer costs. Its impact would depend heavily on spending patterns and economic responses.

This Day in History: December 3rd

1967 — First successful human heart transplant (Dr. Christiaan Barnard, South Africa)

A major global medical breakthrough expanded scientific freedom and innovation, influencing U.S. medicine and bioethics.

1989 — President George H. W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev declare the Cold War “over”

At the Malta Summit, the leaders signaled the end of one of history’s great ideological conflicts and a decisive step toward expanded global political freedom.