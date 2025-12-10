“House Democrat Launches Shock Impeachment Bid Against RFK Jr.”

“A new impeachment bid against RFK Jr. is shaking up Washington as a Michigan lawmaker pushes explosive charges ahead of her 2026 Senate run.”

https://dailyclout.io/house-democrat-launches-shock-impeachment-bid-against-rfk-jr/

“Sweeping SBA Audit Targets 4,300 Firms in Federal Contracting Clean-Up”

“The SBA has launched a sweeping audit of all 8(a) firms, demanding financial records from 4,300 businesses in its biggest-ever push to root out fraud in federal contracting.”

https://dailyclout.io/sweeping-sba-audit-targets-4300-firms-in-federal-contracting-clean-up/

“FDA Signals Fresh Safety Review of Infant RSV Treatments Amid Kennedy-Led Vaccine Policy Overhaul”

“The FDA has launched a sweeping new safety review of infant RSV treatments, signaling the biggest shift yet in pharmaceutical oversight under RFK Jr.”

https://dailyclout.io/fda-signals-fresh-safety-review-of-infant-rsv-treatments-amid-kennedy-led-vaccine-policy-overhaul/

“Chad Stewart: Who is Targeting Kids with Dark Stories?”

“Anyone who has or loves children has surely noticed that the aisles of bookstores today are packed with “kids’ books” about the occult, depression, anxiety, self-harm, and even adult sexuality.”

https://rumble.com/v72tf60-chad-stewart-who-is-targeting-kids-with-dark-stories.html

“Trump Eyes Ending Taxes on Gambling Winnings in Major Tax Shake-Up”

“President Trump is weighing whether to end federal taxes on gambling winnings, a move that could reshape America’s tax landscape for millions of bettors.”

https://dailyclout.io/trump-eyes-ending-taxes-on-gambling-winnings-in-major-tax-shake-up/

Legislation of the day

H.R. 306 — Ending Scam Credit Repair Act (ESCRA Act)



ESCRA tightens the rules on credit repair companies by strengthening the Credit Repair Organizations Act and adding new requirements and restrictions on how these firms advertise, charge fees, and handle consumer information. The goal is to crack down on outfits that promise “quick fixes” or clean slates but deliver little while charging high upfront fees, so ordinary people trying to rebuild their credit are less likely to be misled or drained financially.

This Day in History: December 10th

1832 — Andrew Jackson issues the Nullification Proclamation

President Andrew Jackson issued his Proclamation to the People of South Carolina, rejecting the doctrine of nullification and asserting the supremacy of federal law over state attempts to void tariffs.

1869 — Wyoming Territory grants women the right to vote

The Wyoming territorial legislature passed a law on December 10, 1869, giving women full voting rights and making Wyoming the first U.S. territory to enact woman suffrage.

1901 — First Nobel Prizes are awarded

The first Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were awarded in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10, 1901, inaugurating an annual international recognition of achievements in science, letters and the pursuit of peace.