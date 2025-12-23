“DOJ Dumps 30,000 Epstein Files—Warns Trump Claims Are False and Sensationalized”

“The DOJ released nearly 30,000 new Epstein-related documents, warning that high-profile claims involving President Trump are unverified, false, and being sensationalized despite documented failures inside the prison system.”

“Iran Moves to Execute 67-Year-Old Woman for Women’s Rights Slogan”

“A 67-year-old woman now faces execution in Iran—not for violence, but for speech the regime calls rebellion.”

“Trump Orders Surprise Four-Day Christmas Weekend for Federal Workers”

“President Trump issued a last-minute executive order granting federal workers a rare four-day Christmas weekend—without making the holidays permanent.”

Heidi Bachram: “I kind of love that the Christmas choir at Trafalgar Square has COMPLETELY drowned out the pro-Pals and they’ve given up and gone home.”

Ray Boyne: Sometimes the most powerful moments are the unplanned ones. During a quiet Mass in Capri, Andrea Bocelli stepped forward, unannounced and sang Ave Maria. No stage. No spotlight. Just a voice offered in reverence.

Investigation launched after a wooden box was found in the corner of a New York elementary school classroom, allegedly used to lock special needs kids inside.

Speed boats arriving on the beach and dropping off dozens of migrants. They're coming to add diversity into our communities.

New York Police aren’t just encouraging women in the police force to wear hajibs, they’re encouraging them.

Steve McGuire: Carole Hooven isn’t even a conservative, but she was canceled just for daring to appear on Fox News to discuss the sex binary and cancel culture.

This day in history: December 23rd

George Washington did something extraordinary: he gave up power.

After leading the Continental Army to victory

Washington resigned his military commission before Congress, rejecting the idea of lifelong rule and affirming that the military answers to the people. His decision set a lasting precedent for civilian control—and helped define what American democracy would stand for.



He made mistakes, learned, and led with quiet strength.







