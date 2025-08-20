"Elon Musk Halts Plans for New Political Party"

"Elon Musk has reportedly paused his plans to launch the 'America Party,' choosing instead to focus on Tesla, SpaceX, and his political ties with Vice President JD Vance."

New poll has Zohran Mamdani well ahead in NYC mayor's race

SAN: Trump admin sued over holding over $1B for sanctuary cities and states

NewsNation: Foreigners applying to live or work in US to be screened for ‘anti-Americanism’

Nicolas Maduro to deploy 4.5 million militia members after US raises bounty for his arrest

Texas House Democrats rip up permission slips to stay with Rep. Collier on the floor overnight..

Trump criticizes Smithsonian over history exhibits

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Holds Press Briefing Amid Trump's Takeover Of Washington

Trump Brutally Reacts To Federal Reserve’s Lisa Cook After She's Hit With Mortgage Fraud Allegations

"Athena Clarke shares why she left the Democrats behind and chose the Republican Party in her run for NYC Council District 46."

"DOJ Emails Reveal Biden Misled Nation on Commutations"

"Internal DOJ emails reveal Biden misled the public by granting clemency to violent felons while claiming they were non-violent drug offenders."

Sec. Kristi Noem: “Southern border wall to be painted black (to deter border crossings) at Trump's request”

"Adam Schiff Forms Legal Defense Fund Amid Mortgage Fraud Probe"

"Senator Adam Schiff has launched a legal defense fund as a DOJ probe into alleged mortgage fraud intensifies, with grand juries weighing possible indictments."

