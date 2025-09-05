Cut through the noise with Top Liberty Stories—your fast, trusted daily brief on the news that actually moves your rights, your money, and your community. Upgrade to a paid subscription for insider notes, members-only deep dives, and action alerts before they hit the mainstream—plus you’ll keep independent reporting free from corporate gatekeepers. Join the front line of informed citizens today…Get it Now!

"Nadler’s Fall: From Pro-Israel Voice to Party Line"

"Nadler’s exit caps a shift from pro-Israel stalwart to party-line Democrat."

https://dailyclout.io/nadlers-fall-from-pro-israel-voice-to-party-line/

"A Practical Blueprint to Strengthen Families"

"As America turns 250, this blueprint shows how to strengthen the American family with lower living costs, school choice, and child-safety reforms that make marriage and parenthood attainable again."

https://dailyclout.io/americas-next-250-years-start-at-home/

"Inside the Secret DNC Influencer Pay Program"

"Paid—but hidden: a secret influencer program bankrolled political messaging under gag clauses and redacted donors."

https://dailyclout.io/inside-the-secret-dnc-influencer-pay-program/

TWC Health: "THE SECRETS TO LOOKING GOOD AND FEELING GOOD AT ANY AGE" (SPONSORED)

"Feeling softer, tired, and foggy? Tongkat Ali–powered MARS helps men fight age-related testosterone decline and reclaim energy, strength, and drive."

https://dailyclout.io/the-secrets-to-looking-good-and-feeling-good-at-any-age/

"DOJ Weighs Trans Gun Ban After Minneapolis Shooting"

"After the Minneapolis school shooting, DOJ officials explored a transgender gun ban—an idea the White House says isn’t moving and lawyers say wouldn’t survive court."

https://dailyclout.io/doj-trans-gun-ban-talks/

"Gallup: Support for Childhood Shots Falls Sharply Since 2001"

"Gallup finds support for childhood vaccines down to 69% 'extremely/very important'—from 94% in 2001—with Republican skepticism driving the widening partisan gap."

https://dailyclout.io/gallup-support-for-childhood-shots-falls-sharply-since-2001/

Naomi Wolf: “Nursing, which is such an important part of human development and bonding and the immune system, has gone from 34% of all babies and moms to 14%.”

Watch the full speech here: https://rumble.com/v6yey9m-dr.-naomi-wolf-brings-the-pfizer-papers-findings-to-the-european-parliament.html

News 6: What will Florida’s new MAHA commission do?

BlazeTV: “EXCLUSIVE: Ice Agents ARREST Dominican Man with FAKE Green Card!”

CBS: “ICE Detained 475 At Georgia Hyundai Plant In ‘Largest Single-Site Enforcement Operation In History’”

MRCTV: “Noem Slams CBS For Selective Editing”

Action News: “President Trump will seek 'Department of War' rebrand for Pentagon”

NBC: D.C. sues Trump administration over deployment of National Guard

Bloomberg: “Zuckerberg and other #tech leaders Tell #Trump they'll spend more in the US (White House Dinner)”

Reuters: “France's government looks set to fall — what happens next?”