“The Charlie Kirk Assassination and the Rise of Political Violence”

“The assassination of Charlie Kirk exposes America’s dangerous slide toward treating politics as war rather than cooperation.”

https://dailyclout.io/the-charlie-kirk-assassination-and-the-rise-of-political-violence/

BillCam Briefing: “Census Overhaul, School Gun Rules, Epstein Case, Bail Reform”

“This week’s BillCam Briefing covers major legislation on citizenship-based census counts, guns in school zones, Epstein oversight, and judicial accountability—stay informed and see more at BillCam.com.”

https://dailyclout.io/billcam-briefing-census-overhaul-school-gun-rules-epstein-case-bail-reform/

“Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves One Dead, Two Critically Wounded”

“A sniper attack on a Dallas ICE detention center has left one dead and two critically injured, intensifying fears over America’s growing wave of political violence.”

https://dailyclout.io/sniper-attack-at-dallas-ice-facility-leaves-one-dead-two-critically-wounded/

Liberate News: “The Last Illusion of the West: The Death Rattle of Democracy”

“Beneath the noise of partisanship lies a deeper question: what if the failures we blame on politics are not accidents at all, but symptoms of something built into democracy itself?”

https://dailyclout.io/the-last-illusion-of-the-west-the-death-rattle-of-democracy/

Andy Ngo: “What it REALLY Means That Trump Designated Antifa a Domestic Terror Organization”

PBS: “South Dakota House Democrat switches to Republican Party”

CDPH: “New California law requires insurers to cover COVID-19 vaccines”

Revolution Wind project resumes as federal court lifts Trump Administration’s stop-work order

Inside Politics: “Amid special election in Tenn., one county explains 80k voters purged from rolls”

ABC: “Tylenol maker braces for lawsuits after President Trump’s autism claims”