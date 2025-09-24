Top Liberty Stories
Charlie Kirk’s assassination, ICE sniper attack, census fight, and democracy’s decline define today’s news.
“The Charlie Kirk Assassination and the Rise of Political Violence”
“The assassination of Charlie Kirk exposes America’s dangerous slide toward treating politics as war rather than cooperation.”
https://dailyclout.io/the-charlie-kirk-assassination-and-the-rise-of-political-violence/
BillCam Briefing: “Census Overhaul, School Gun Rules, Epstein Case, Bail Reform”
“This week’s BillCam Briefing covers major legislation on citizenship-based census counts, guns in school zones, Epstein oversight, and judicial accountability—stay informed and see more at BillCam.com.”
https://dailyclout.io/billcam-briefing-census-overhaul-school-gun-rules-epstein-case-bail-reform/
“Sniper Attack at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves One Dead, Two Critically Wounded”
“A sniper attack on a Dallas ICE detention center has left one dead and two critically injured, intensifying fears over America’s growing wave of political violence.”
https://dailyclout.io/sniper-attack-at-dallas-ice-facility-leaves-one-dead-two-critically-wounded/
Liberate News: “The Last Illusion of the West: The Death Rattle of Democracy”
“Beneath the noise of partisanship lies a deeper question: what if the failures we blame on politics are not accidents at all, but symptoms of something built into democracy itself?”
https://dailyclout.io/the-last-illusion-of-the-west-the-death-rattle-of-democracy/
Andy Ngo: “What it REALLY Means That Trump Designated Antifa a Domestic Terror Organization”
PBS: “South Dakota House Democrat switches to Republican Party”
CDPH: “New California law requires insurers to cover COVID-19 vaccines”
Revolution Wind project resumes as federal court lifts Trump Administration’s stop-work order
Inside Politics: “Amid special election in Tenn., one county explains 80k voters purged from rolls”
ABC: “Tylenol maker braces for lawsuits after President Trump’s autism claims”
