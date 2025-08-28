HHS Warns WV Could Lose $1.37B Over Vaccine Exemptions

West Virginia faces the loss of $1.37 billion in federal health funding after HHS warned the state that refusing to honor religious exemptions to childhood vaccination could violate civil rights law.

https://dailyclout.io/hhs-warns-wv-could-lose-1-37b-over-vaccine-exemptions/

FDA Launches Daily Adverse Event Dashboard Updates

The FDA has begun publishing daily updates to its adverse event dashboard, giving healthcare providers and the public faster, more transparent access to drug and biologic safety data.

https://dailyclout.io/fda-daily-adverse-event-dashboard-updates/

Bill Gates Foundation Halts Donations to Democrat-Linked Nonprofit Network"-

"The Gates Foundation halts Democrat funding by cutting ties with Arabella Advisors, a nonprofit network long accused of funneling anonymous money to progressive causes."

https://dailyclout.io/bill-gates-foundation-halts-donations-to-democrat-linked-nonprofit-network/

"Is it a conspiracy theory? We put the impact of EMF remediation to the test.

Dr. Wolf had Ted McCullough come to her house to assess the EMF field and see if there were problems. McCullough found “dirty electricity” and a strong EMF field from a nearby source. Is it real or a placebo effect? The outcome was immediate."

https://rumble.com/v6xsn56-ted-mccullough-of-cory-hillis-emf-solutions-remediates-dr.-wolfs-home.html

Minnesota School Shooting: Walz Ignored Security Warnings

"A tragic Minnesota Catholic school shooting left 2 children dead and 17 injured, sparking outrage over Gov. Tim Walz allegedly ignoring prior security warnings."

https://dailyclout.io/minnesota-school-shooting-walz-ignored-warnings/

CDC Director Susan Monarez Fired Amid RFK Jr. Vaccine Clash

"CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired less than a month into her role as RFK Jr.’s sweeping vaccine policy changes sparked mass resignations and turmoil inside the agency."

https://dailyclout.io/cdc-director-susan-monarez-fired-amid-rfk-jr-vaccine-clash/

Shannon Joy: "SAVE Baby Kit! Hospital Injects 2 Pound Baby With Hep B Vaccine Without Mom’s Consent"

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6y7cb6-save-baby-kit-hospital-injects-2-pound-baby-with-hep-b-vaccine-without-moms.html

Naomi Wolf: "A New Generation in NYC Confronts 'The Machine'"

"My Speech at the Donald J Trump Kings’ County Republican Club, Aug 21, 2025"

Health Freedom Defense Fund: “RFK Jr. held NOTHING back on the firing of CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez: ‘There’s a lot of trouble at CDC, and it’s going to require getting rid of some people.’”