Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club: Ex-Gov. George Pataki is blasting NY’s top Democrats for dodging the Zohran Mamdani question. Hochul, Schumer, and Jeffries? “Hiding in the weeds,” he says—afraid to endorse or oppose a candidate he calls a Marxist and antisemite.

None of the three Democratic leaders have endorsed him yet. Pataki backs Curtis Sliwa, the GOP nominee, as having the best chance to win, noting that both Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo are running on minor independent lines.

Camus: “Eric Weinstein drops a truth bomb that shakes the very foundations of modern science.”

Moms for Liberty: “We can’t fight Marxist indoctrination without knowledge.”

Lindell TV: WILD SCENE OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE - his is what happens when the radical Left is confronted with opposing views - they lose control and melt down in public.

Curtis Sliwa: “We cannot turn this city around without getting control of our subways. Period.”

Russel Brand: “I’m exposing leaked emails showing Ofcom pressuring Rumble to adopt the UK’s Online Safety Act, despite Rumble not being a UK company or targeting UK users.”

James O’Keefe: “I PROBABLY SHOULDN’T BE SAYING THIS OUT LOUD;” NIH Chief Confesses COVID Health Initiatives Were "COMPLETELY MADE UP”

CNN: "Donald Trump is the most influential President of this century and probably dating back a good portion of last century."

Brian O’Shea: “SCAMS Abound! Investigating Everything Has Never Been More Important”

“ABC anchor breaks from the Left-wing script and CONFIRMS how dangerous DC is.”

Mary Talley Bowden: “Why doctors blindly followed the protocol that led to countless deaths...”



