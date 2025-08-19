"Mamdani’s Mayoral Agenda Could Put New York City at Risk"

"Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s sweeping agenda for New York City promises free services and expanded sanctuary policies—but critics warn it could drag the city back to its crime-ridden past."

"MSNBC Rebrands as MS NOW"

MSNBC’s rebrand to MS NOW is being roasted online, with critics joking it really stands for “Most Surely No One Watching.”

"Tulsi Gabbard Revokes Security Clearances for 37 Intelligence Officials"

"DNI Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances of 37 intelligence officials, citing abuses of public trust and politicized misconduct."

Trump rules out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine as security guarantee for peace deal

FBI Leadership: Bondi, Patel tap Missouri Attorney General as co-deputy director alongside Bongino

Man in US illegally charged after crash kills 3 on Florida Turnpike

US deploys 4,000 more troops to waters near Latin America in cartel fight

DOJ will ‘begin to provide’ Epstein-related records Friday, Comer says

Pam Bondi's deadline to sanctuary cities nears: Comply or face consequences