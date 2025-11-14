“State Dept Labels European Antifa Groups as Foreign Terrorists”

“The State Department has officially designated four Europe-based Antifa groups as foreign terrorist organizations, marking a historic escalation in how the U.S. confronts their violent activity abroad.”

https://dailyclout.io/state-dept-labels-european-antifa-groups-as-foreign-terrorists/

“Blue-State Exodus Drains $700 Billion from NY and NJ”

“A decade of out-migration has drained more than $700 billion in income from New York and New Jersey, reshaping the nation’s economic map.”

https://dailyclout.io/blue-state-exodus-drains-700-billion-from-ny-and-nj/

LegiSector bill:

H.R. 3417 – Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act of 2025

Summary:

Requires DOJ and EEOC to set national accessibility standards for digital platforms used by businesses and public entities.

Potential Business Impacts:

• Establishes uniform compliance rules for websites and software.

• Reduces litigation risk related to accessibility disputes.

• Creates demand for accessibility consultants and technology updates.

• May involve upfront compliance costs for smaller organizations.

Why It Matters:

With digital commerce and employment systems at the center of business operations, clarity on accessibility expectations could improve consistency, reduce uncertainty, and expand customer reach.

U.S. Mint ends production of the penny

Government Shutdown Ends After 43 Days

US Tightens Health-Based Immigration Rules, To Deny Visas To Obese, Diabetic Immigrants

Toyota to open North Carolina battery plant, confirms $10B investment in the U.S

Trump to sue BBC for $1 billion over Jan. 6 speech edit

This Day in History: November 13th

1775 – Revolutionary forces capture Montreal

Under Richard Montgomery the Continental Army occupied Montréal, Canada, as part of the invasion of Canada in the American Revolution

1887 – Bloody Sunday

On November 13, 1887, “Bloody Sunday” erupted in London’s Trafalgar Square when tens of thousands of demonstrators protesting unemployment and the harsh Irish Coercion Acts clashed violently with thousands of police and soldiers. The crackdown left dozens badly injured and hundreds arrested, turning the square into a symbol of class conflict and resistance tied to both the socialist movement and the campaign for Irish Home Rule.