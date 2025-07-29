NY Post: "DOJ Seeks Removal of Judge Boasberg Over Trump Remarks"

"The DOJ has filed a misconduct complaint to remove Judge Boasberg from a Trump deportation case, citing biased remarks made during a judicial conference."

https://dailyclout.io/doj-misconduct-complaint-judge-boasberg-trump-case/

NNN: "RFK Jr. Vows to Overhaul Broken Vaccine Court"

"RFK Jr. is taking aim at the broken vaccine court, promising to overhaul a system he says has become corrupt, inefficient, and stacked against injured families."

http://dailyclout.io/rfk-jr-vows-to-overhaul-broken-vaccine-court/

"Mercury Amalgams & Vaccines: Dr. Hadar Elbaz’s Toxic Journey to Healing"

Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v6wjmum-secrets-to-a-happy-perimenopause-w-dr.-hadar-elbaz.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

TWC Health: "17 WAYS MRNA SHOTS CAN CAUSE CANCER – AND A POSSIBLE TREATMENT"

"Over 100 peer-reviewed studies reveal 17 ways mRNA COVID shots may trigger or accelerate cancer, according to a bombshell new review covered in Dr. McCullough’s Substack."

https://dailyclout.io/17-ways-mrna-shots-can-cause-cancer-and-a-possible-treatment-sponsored/

“Why Epstein’s Probation Ended Early”

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6wnjrq-ep250725-judge-who-refused-to-unseal-epstein-florida-files-is-married-to-fr.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

4 dead in Manhattan office building shooting spree | What we know about the suspect in the attack

20 states sue over request for SNAP data

Russia responds to Trump's new 10-day deadline on Ukraine war

Zeldin to rescind Obama-era EPA finding on danger of greenhouse gas emissions