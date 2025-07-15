JTN: "Pentagon Withdraws From 'Globalist' Aspen Forum"

"The Pentagon just pulled its top brass from the Aspen Security Forum, citing its globalist tilt and anti-administration bias."

https://dailyclout.io/pentagon-withdraws-from-globalist-aspen-forum/

CBS: "Bondi Dismisses Fake Vaccine Card Charges Against Utah Doctor"

"Dr. Kirk Moore faces federal persecution for refusing to enforce vaccine mandates—now the public is demanding Pam Bondi drop the case."

https://dailyclout.io/bondi-dismisses-fake-vaccine-card-charges-against-utah-doctor/

The Defender: "Jury Awards $4M in Religious Exemption Vaccine Case"

"A jury just awarded $4 million to school employees who were denied religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate—marking a major legal victory."

https://dailyclout.io/jury-awards-4m-in-religious-exemption-vaccine-case/

"Naomi Wolf and Brian O'Shea: In the Lair": When gestures offend—where’s the line between context and condemnation?

Watch the full episode now!

https://rumble.com/v6w6aa6-naomi-wolf-and-brian-oshea-in-the-lair.html

ABC: "Supreme Court Lifts Injunction on Trump Education Cuts"

"The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Trump’s controversial plan to slash the Department of Education and shift control back to the states."

https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-lifts-injunction-on-trump-education-cuts/

Liberate News: "The Fake Victory Parade in Syria Continues"

"Behind the staged smiles and soundbites, Syria’s "liberation" reveals a grim reality of proxy rule, lost sovereignty, and Western-backed authoritarianism."

https://dailyclout.io/the-fake-victory-parade-in-syria-continues/