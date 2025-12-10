“FDA Takes Aim at Animal Testing With New Monoclonal Antibody Guidelines”

“The FDA just took its biggest step yet toward ending long-term animal testing, unveiling new guidelines that could reshape how monoclonal antibody drugs are approved.”

https://dailyclout.io/fda-takes-aim-at-animal-testing-with-new-monoclonal-antibody-guidelines/

Liberate News: “How the Modern Christian Right Forgets Christ”

“A quiet crisis is hollowing out American Christianity: in the noise of online crusades and performative outrage, believers are forgetting Christ Himself.”

https://dailyclout.io/how-the-modern-christian-right-forgets-christ-2/

“The Left’s Radicalism and the Rise of the New Right”

“Field’s book surveys the New Right’s loudest personalities but overlooks the deeper political upheavals that fueled them.”

https://dailyclout.io/the-lefts-radicalism-and-the-rise-of-the-new-right/

Legislation of the day:

Clean Water Affordability Act (H.R. 5833)

Summary: This bill adjusts how federal clean-water funds may be deployed so states can offer greater direct financial relief to households facing steep wastewater and stormwater bills. It raises the minimum portion of funding that must be used for subsidies and caps the maximum states may allocate. It also clarifies that standard‑interest loans do not count as subsidies.

Potential Business Impacts:

Utilities serving low-income areas may see steadier revenue due to improved household payment capacity.

Municipalities could face fewer abrupt budget stresses tied to water-infrastructure affordability.

Contractors and engineering firms may encounter more consistent capital‑project planning.

Industrial users may benefit indirectly from more predictable utility rate environments.

Why It Matters: Stable municipal utilities reduce operational uncertainty for businesses that depend on predictable water service, particularly manufacturers, logistics hubs, and commercial facilities.

Legislation of the day: December 9th

1917 — Jerusalem surrenders to British forces in World War I

Ottoman officials hand over the keys of Jerusalem to advancing British troops under General Edmund Allenby, ending centuries of Ottoman control over the city.

1965 — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” first airs on CBS

The Peanuts Christmas special premieres on American television, blending Scripture reading, jazz music, and simple animation into what becomes a long-running cultural and faith-inflected holiday tradition.