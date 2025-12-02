DailyClout had one of its most impactful years ever, thanks to supporters who helped the team challenge powerful institutions, defend civil liberties, and expand open debate. Highlights included Naomi Wolf’s speech before the EU Parliament, major breakthroughs in Pfizer document transparency, growth of a diverse independent media platform, and expanding civic tools like BillCam and Legisector. The organization also elevated pro-liberty candidates such as Athena Clarke and continued exposing corruption and government overreach. This Giving Tuesday, DailyClout is asking supporters to help sustain and grow this work in the critical year ahead.

“Inside the Psychology of Scams: How Digital Con Artists and Influencers Hijack Trust”

“Is the Cure for Cancer Already Inside Us?”

“A groundbreaking new therapy suggests the power to defeat cancer may already be hidden inside our own immune system.”

“The Secret Courts That Federal Agencies Do Not Want You to Know About”

“A new report reveals how federal agencies quietly trade judges behind the scenes, raising serious questions about transparency and constitutionality.”

“D.C. Shooting Reignites Firestorm Over Biden’s Afghan Vetting Program”

“A deadly shooting near the White House has ignited a political firestorm over Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ program, triggering a nationwide pause on Afghan immigration and fierce partisan battles over vetting, security, and America’s duty to its wartime partners.”

“Walz Slammed by His Own Workers Over Massive Scam”

“A massive whistleblower revolt inside Minnesota’s Department of Human Services accuses Gov. Tim Walz of enabling — and covering up — the largest COVID fraud scheme in America.”

BillCam Bill:

H.R. 5683 — Military Consumer Protection Task Force Act of 2025 —



This bill creates a federal task force to combat scams targeting service members, veterans, and their families, coordinating agencies to identify fraud and improve protections.



How It Could Affect You:

Military families could receive stronger fraud protection.

Faster government response to new scam tactics.

Could reduce financial losses for service households.

Why It Matters:

Military families are high-value targets for scammers. This effort strengthens federal coordination to better protect them.

Bad News For Alina Habba—Appeals Court Finds She’s Unlawfully Serving As U.S. Attorney

More than a dozen demonstrators arrested at ICE operation in NYC

Lawmakers say Pentagon may have committed war crime amid questions over alleged drug boats

“The most horrific document in the Pfizer papers”

Trump to Maduro: Leave Venezuela or Else

Emails describe National Guard shooting suspect as withdrawn and manic as US claims he was ‘radicalized’

FDA claimed COVID shots caused child deaths

This Day in History: December 1st

1913 — Ford Motor Company introduces the moving assembly line

Henry Ford began the first fully realized automotive assembly-line production, transforming U.S. industry, free enterprise, and mass access to transportation.