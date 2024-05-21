What is war about? Land. Our country, our people, and our way of life are under attack from every side…and the goal is to take our resources and our land. To take our land, our enemies need to either enslave us or eliminate us. The Biden Administration has policies related to illegal immigration, crime, health, and justice, that make it hard to ignore that Americans are being targeted for elimination…by our own government. This government is supporting a larger agenda at the global level that has the Chinese Communist Party ("CCP") at the helm.

What does China want? Everything we have…but we, the People, are in the way. This war, which seeks to take our land, will also take our lives unless we fight back.

Listen in as O’Shea and Carrell explain what the threat is and also how to fight it. Content in this episode is based on their latest research, leads provided by government insiders, local politicians, and by you, the Unrestricted Invasion audience!

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals

HG Naked Organs: Bison Organs Capsules! Sourced from the heart of Southern Alberta, our bison organs deliver a wealth of bioavailable nutrients. With unmatched purity and a rich profile of nutrients and vitamins, they surpass traditional beef organs, providing an optimal daily enhancement for your health.https://holisticgoddess.com/Unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED FOR 10% off!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

1775 Coffee:

https://1775coffee.com/?ref=UNRESTRICTED

Use our promo link and get 15% off your entire order.

Use our promo code, UNRESTRICTED, at checkout and get 10% off your entire order!

Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED at checkout!