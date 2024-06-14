Our Special Forces and our Special Mission overseas bases are being targeted for assassination, sabotage, and reputation attacks. Several incidents illustrate a pattern: an intentional campaign to degrade our Rapid Deployment forces and to severely weaken or inhibit the tactical viability of our most elite troops and units, the U.S. Special Forces.

On May 3rd, a Special Operations soldier living in Carthage spotted a man photographing his property. When he confronted the man, the man became aggressive, prompting the soldier to open fire and kill him.

Meanwhile, in Guam, it was revealed in May 2024 that our military bases on that island are wide open to hostile surveillance and sabotage by the Chinese Military and Intelligence apparatus because anyone can travel to Guam, a U.S. Territory, without needing a visa. This is alarming as Guam hosts U.S. Military Bases that would serve as the first responders to an attack by China against Taiwan. Guam also hosts Special Operations troops who are instrumental in training the Tawain military in advanced tactics to counter a Chinese attack by training Taiwan's military in Foreign Internal Defense ("FID").

On Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a training exercise in May of 2024 resulted in a soldier being killed when live ammunition accidentally got mixed in with blank ammunition. Though this exercise involved only the 7th Infantry Division (a "regular" army unit), the 1st Special Forces Group (a Special Operations unit) was blamed, and all their scheduled training was halted pending an investigation into the infantry's training accident.

Are our enemies preparing to attack us but first must take out our most elite troops? Why is our legacy media targeting only our Special Forces in ongoing smear campaigns? Are all these events indicators that an invasion by our enemies is imminent?

JJ and Brian discuss all these cases, what they mean in the context of the border invasion and other incidents that have weakened our infrastructure, and what people can do to expose such activities, if they are, in fact, occurring. Brian makes the compelling case that they are. Please watch this tactically and strategically important episode. If America is about to get invaded kinetically and overtly by hostile foreign militaries, you will need this information.

Related Links:

Navy admiral warns of uptick in foreign nationals trying to infiltrate US military bases https://www.foxnews.com/video/6353588902112

Soldier Shot During Special Forces Training Event After Live Ammo Mixed in with Blanks https://www.military.com/daily-news/2024/05/06/special-forces-training-shuts-down-after-soldier-accidentally-shot-live-ammo-machine-gun.html

US Special Forces soldier kills illegal Chechen found photographing his NC property https://www.bizpacreview.com/2024/05/26/us-special-forces-soldier-kills-illegal-chechen-found-photographing-his-nc-property-1461776/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. Brian spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, Brian worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. Brian has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, Brian is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell is a recently retired United States Border Patrol Agent (Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge) having served a 24-years protecting the United States' borders. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is an author, a public speaker, and a regular commentator on major news media outlets based on his subject matter expertise. He is the co-host of Daily Clout's Unrestricted Invasion as well as a regular contributor to Daily Clout's News and Opinion Column.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/

https://twitter.com/jjcarrell14