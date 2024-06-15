Our country has seen a significant rise in crime since President Joe Biden opened the US borders to unchecked immigration. Among the types of crimes that have dramatically risen are fights, attacks, and murders involving the machete. This last issue is mainly because most of the countries from which illegal aliens are pouring over our border have populations of people who work in agriculture where the machete is the most common tool used for cutting, harvesting, and pruning various crops. It is one of the most affordable, accessible, and practical agricultural tools in the world. But the machete is more than just an agricultural implement; it is a weapon with a rich history but capable of causing a dark future for those on the wrong side of its edge.

Please enjoy this incredibly interesting hour with host Brian O'Shea and Special Guest Alex Rivera. Rivera is the founder of Dominikhan Academy, a martial arts academy that specializes and focuses on the martial art of machete as well as practical combat applications of this versatile weapon. You will learn the history of the machete as well as the history of the people who are considered the most skilled in its use: the people of the Dominican Republic. You will also get to learn from Mr. Rivera as he takes our host through footage of actual (and recent) machete fights and analyzes each aspect of these fights with his expert eye. Finally, you will get a sneak peek at Mr. Rivera's new training offering which will show you the basic Dominican-style fighting stance, advances, and retreats, and, of course, slashing. Machete is more than just a melee weapon; if it is in the right hands (like Mr. Rivera's) it is a beautiful martial art and a deadly one. But having more knowledge of this art and its history will give you an appreciation for the machete and will also give you a realistic idea of how to deal with a machete attack or a machete challenge fight. Many may think the odds of getting attacked by a machete-wielding attacker are small… but wouldn't you rather have the knowledge and not need it than the other way around?

In this episode, you will learn something new and may even gain new respect for an object you once passed by at your local hardware store. Join Brian O'Shea and Special Guest Alex Rivera for this engrossing conversation full of history, real-life combat examples, and practical application of the machete.

After this episode we hope you will learn the golden rule according to those who have lived through or witnessed this type of quite common combat: Never bring a knife to a machete fight!

About Our Guest: Alex Rivera, Founder of Dominikhan Academy

Alex Rivera is a Dominican American originally from Massachusetts currently living in South Florida. He is the founder and owner of Dominikhan, which includes a YouTube channel, the website Dominikhan.net, and the Dominikhan Academy itself, which he founded and created. Dominikhan is the world's first academy to offer Dominican-focused Machete Fighting instruction with curricula focused specifically on the Dominican fighting style and around the Latin Style Machete. It is also the only course that is based on real machete fights rather than sword combat theory. Learn more at Dominikhan Academy

https://dominikhan.net/



Mr. Rivera is also a seasoned melee combat analyst and critic, a gun enthusiast, a freedom lover, a student of life, and a believer in God.

History

"Santo Domingo, Past and Present; with a Glance at Hayti" by Samuel Hazard published 1873 https://www.loc.gov/item/02012418

History of Dominican Machete Fighting

HAITI AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A SHORT HISTORY OF COLONIALISM AND ITS LEGACIES https://www.amdoc.org/engage/resources/stateless-discussion-guide/background-information/

A Guide to the United States’ History of Recognition, Diplomatic, and Consular Relations, by Country, since 1776: Dominican Republic https://history.state.gov/countries/dominican-republic#:~:text=Summary,winning%20its%20independence%20in%201865.

Machete Swords: Types, Characteristics and History https://swordis.com/blog/machete-sword/

Analysis of Recent Machete Fights Caught on Camera

Alley duel/confined space machete fight

Man loses hand in duel

UK machete fight

Machete vs knife and chair shield/How to overcome range disadvantage

Machete attack at bodega/Narrowing the battlefield

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, O'Shea worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. O'Shea has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, O'Shea is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of "Unrestricted Invasion".





