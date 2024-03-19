Special Guest Dexter Taylor (AKA “Carbon Mike”) joins Host Brian O’Shea for a

2-hour, riveting conversation about his current battle for freedom against New York State’s Unconstitutional Charges against him, his thoughts on conservatism, parenting, how to reach our youth to get them more engaged, and why life is better for the curious. This conversation is informative and necessary. Do not miss a second of it!

Carbon Mike’s Current Court Battle: “Carbon Mike” (whose real name is Dexter Taylor) was arrested in New York for assembling legally obtained firearms parts, almost 15 years after the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to bear arms.

Dexter is a software engineer, and he loves building things. A few years ago, he discovered gunsmithing. “I found out that you can actually legally buy a receiver and you can machine that receiver to completion, and you buy your parts and you put them together and you’ve got a pistol or a rifle. And once I saw that I was hooked. I was like, “This is the coolest thing ever. This is the most cool thing you could possibly do in your machine shop.’”

During this time, the Supreme Court ruled in NY Rifle and Pistol Association v Bruen that New York State’s Licensing scheme was unconstitutional. They also ruled that any restriction on firearms ownership that didn’t strictly align with the Second Amendment was unconstitutional.

Based on this, Dexter continued to assemble legally obtained firearms parts, fully confident that he was within his rights to do so. Unfortunately, the NY state government disagreed. The ATF and NYPD no-knock raided Dexter’s home, breaking down his door and arresting him, and sent him to Rikers Island. Dexter had no prior criminal history. He is being charged solely with exercising his fundamental right to bear arms. Dexter and his attorney, Vinoo Varghese, are fighting the charges, arguing that the laws passed in NY after Bruen are every bit as unconstitutional as the ones that were struck down by Bruen, and that the NY state government is issuing even fewer permits than they did before Bruen. Dexter is fighting, not just for his rights, but for the right of every person to keep and bear arms.

(Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/Libertarian/comments/1asrgzr/this_is_dexter_taylor/ )

Carbon Mike's Current Court Case (From Red State Media)

https://redstate.com/jeffc/2023/12/15/brooklyn-mans-gun-hobby-leads-to-a-swat-raid-and-a-

legal-fight-for-his-freedom-n2167600

Help Support Carbon Mike's Ongoing Legal Battle:

https://www.givesendgo.com/dtaylor_2a_legal

Main Website:

https://www.futurerad.io/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foundationtech/

Carbon Mike's Publicly Available Coding Work:

https://github.com/binarymachines?tab=repositories

Carbon Mike's software development training videos:

https://www.youtube.com/@binarymachines2925

Carbon Mike’s Whitepapers: https://www.binarymachines.io/resources

Carbon Mike’s Conservative content: https://www.youtube.com/@carbonmike9372

Carbon Mike's Thoughts on Foundationism:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdifdG83tw7bI3O-L0XB1tmFbeQo_kYqT&si=xylawfu-

4sh6pIYP

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

