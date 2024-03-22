JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea talk about the surge of Haitian immigrants currently about to storm the shores of Florida prior to invading your neighborhoods (especially if you live in Massachusetts). Carrell shares extensive first-hand knowledge of dealing with these gangs and O’Shea explains his knowledge from several operations in which he participated in Haiti.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!
CHARLIS Skincare - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 25% off!
Heaven's Harvest - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Related Links:
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/nationwide-encounters
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/04/haiti-mass-jailbreak-violence-port-au-prince-gangs
I agree that when police start deciding for themselves what crimes to respond to and what locations to avoid, that's a downward spiral. But I live in Pittsburgh and it's quite another issue when the "policy" of the department is not to respond to crimes. They have identified crimes that they basically said are not crimes. They are supposed to have 850 policemen for the city, and they are already down to around 750. On top of that they actually announced that between the hours of 3 am to 7 am they are only going to have 30 policemen on duty. So, when do you think the most crime is going to occur? Hmmm...I wonder. We are on our own in a lawless jungle. I'm in the suburbs. I wonder how long it will take them to get to me.
This is my 3rd or 4th “Best” of Daily Clout today.
Is someone confused with their superlatives??