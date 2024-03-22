JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea talk about the surge of Haitian immigrants currently about to storm the shores of Florida prior to invading your neighborhoods (especially if you live in Massachusetts). Carrell shares extensive first-hand knowledge of dealing with these gangs and O’Shea explains his knowledge from several operations in which he participated in Haiti.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

CHARLIS Skincare - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 25% off!

Heaven's Harvest - Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Related Links:

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/nationwide-encounters

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/04/haiti-mass-jailbreak-violence-port-au-prince-gangs

https://twitter.com/BillMelugin_/status/1768602198546808871