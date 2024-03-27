E26S2: "They Are NOT Refugees"!
Unrestricted Invasion - Brian O'Shea & JJ Carrell - Opinion
JJ and Brian talk in general about the surge of the illegal immigration crisis! They discuss the squatter rights issue that is rampant in liberal states where illegal immigrants are stealing private property rights. Women and children are being raped and killed by illegal immigrants in multiple states. The DHS says some 12+ million illegal immigrants have come to America, it is actually probably closer to 20 million illegal criminal immigrants.
About the Host:
Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private
Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative
Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.
https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian
https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI