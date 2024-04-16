"UNRESTRICTED INVASION E35S2: They'll Invade Us On the Beaches, In The Hills, the Streets, The Minds...They Will Never Surrender" w/Brian O'Shea & JJ Carrell
JJ Carrell & Brian O'Shea - Opinion
JJ Carrell and Brian OShea discuss the status of the intelligence community. OShea explains the role of ‘SIGINT’, or ‘signals intelligence’, the art of listening in to or deciphering various forms of electronic communications. This technique was part of O’Shea’s training. The two explore whether or not the intelligence community has been compromised, and Brian gives a detailed warning about the trend among intelligence contractors in the DC area, to hire household help from China - thus potentially compromising their households’ security.
