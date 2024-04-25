Suddenly, our streets are overrun with crime, the Republican Majority leader Mike Johnson is siding with Democrats and RINOs: sending our money to Ukraine; Russia cheers on our adversary Iran to attack Israel; our support for Israel is hampered by a massive propaganda campaign against its existence; massive protests are shutting down key US airports and government facilities; and Columbia University students are chanting, ‘We are Hamas’. ; It seems the world has gone crazy. But has it? Brian O’Shea and JJ Carrell explain that this is all part of a bigger plan to orchestrate chaos within the United States and allied nations, to allow China to be in a position to invade Taiwan unopposed.

Don't miss this episode if you want to know what is about to go down and how to spot the patterns that lead to a possibly imminent attack against the United States.

