UNRESTRICTED INVASION E37S2: "It's About to Go Down"
Opinion - JJ Carrell and Brian O'Shea
Suddenly, our streets are overrun with crime, the Republican Majority leader Mike Johnson is siding with Democrats and RINOs: sending our money to Ukraine; Russia cheers on our adversary Iran to attack Israel; our support for Israel is hampered by a massive propaganda campaign against its existence; massive protests are shutting down key US airports and government facilities; and Columbia University students are chanting, ‘We are Hamas’. ; It seems the world has gone crazy. But has it? Brian O’Shea and JJ Carrell explain that this is all part of a bigger plan to orchestrate chaos within the United States and allied nations, to allow China to be in a position to invade Taiwan unopposed.
Don't miss this episode if you want to know what is about to go down and how to spot the patterns that lead to a possibly imminent attack against the United States.
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company
Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!
HG Naked Organs: Bison Organs Capsules! Sourced from the heart of Southern Alberta, our bison organs deliver a wealth of bioavailable nutrients. With unmatched purity and a rich profile of nutrients and vitamins, they surpass traditional beef organs, providing an optimal daily enhancement for your health. https://holisticgoddess.com/Unrestricted
Use code UNRESTRICTED FOR 10% off!
Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted
Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!
1775 Coffee:
https://1775coffee.com/?ref=UNRESTRICTED
Use our promo link and get 15% off your entire order.
Use our promo code, UNRESTRICTED, at checkout and get 10% off your entire order!
Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted
Use code UNRESTRICTED at checkout!