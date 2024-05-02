The most dangerous enemies to our constitutional Republic may be foreign, but domestic enemies are turning out to be a threat to our sovereignty as well. There are three types of domestic enemies by which the US is currently beleaguered: our elected officials; a potential “Fifth Column” formed by those who arrived illegally and appear to have been placed strategically in our key cities; and social media trolls — including on legacy media.

JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea break down these threats and give key observations that not only highlight their danger to our country but also name names.

Don’t miss this episode which is abundant with facts and packed with recent examples of enemies, domestic... and domestic.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

HG Naked Organs: Bison Organs Capsules! Sourced from the heart of Southern Alberta, our bison organs deliver a wealth of bioavailable nutrients. With unmatched purity and a rich profile of nutrients and vitamins, they surpass traditional beef organs, providing an optimal daily enhancement for your health. https://holisticgoddess.com/Unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED FOR 10% off!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

1775 Coffee:

https://1775coffee.com/?ref=UNRESTRICTED



Use our promo link and get 15% off your entire order.

Use our promo code, UNRESTRICTED, at checkout and get 10% off your entire order!

Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED at checkout!

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Related Links:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-weighs-immigration-relief-spouses-us-

citizens-2024-04-22/

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/politics/pentagon-watchdog-

report-ukraine-weaponry/index.html



https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI/status/1782699123449237639



https://publications.iom.int/system/files/pdf/wmr_2020.pdf

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/development-agenda/

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative

Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian





https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.