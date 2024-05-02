Republicans and Democrats just passed a bill that gives billions of US taxpayer dollars to help defend many countries -- except for one: The United States of America. Billions are allocated for the defense of Ukraine; the funds sent to the United Nations is doubled; and the bill sends cash to a whole new type of “ally” -- called “Non-NATO Allies”. Join JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea as they assess what is going on with this type of spending of our money, as this bill seems to encourage other countries to further isolate the United States. Get your 1775 Coffee and your meditation app ready, because what you are about to hear will raise your blood temperature, stoke your rage, and will generally just make you angry! (And you should be). But keep calm and get focused because we can put an end to this treasonous activity of our so-called “elected officials.” Listen, watch, comment, and share this episode because the future of our country may depend on our not only understanding this information, but also on our having the willingness to stop these traitors in our own castle walls.

Related Links:

What’s inside the $95 billion House package focused on aiding Ukraine and Israel? https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-israel-gaza-aid-speaker-johnson-9097da3511a7cd9b0e9a7b9ce52141b3

Supplemental Bill Becomes Law, Provides Billions in Aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3754718/supplemental-bill-becomes-law-provides-billions-in-aid-for-ukraine-israel-taiwan/

Making emergency supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine and for related expenses for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes. https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/hr8035/BILLS-118hr8035ih.pdf

ISRAEL SECURITY SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT, 2024 (Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes). https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/hr815/BILLS-118hr815enr.pdf

Trump Hater Paul Ryan Praises Mike Johnson for Passing Biden’s Agenda, Giving $95 Billion Away to Secure Foreign Borders https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/trump-hater-paul-ryan-praises-mike-johnson-passing/

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/