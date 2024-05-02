JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion, went back to his first duty station in the Border Patrol in San Diego, CA, to begin my journey filming a new documentary, What is Treason?. The machine constructed by the government and operated by the NGOs is bigger than Carrell remembers from just one year ago and is eating everything in sight. NGOs are being paid BILLIONS of dollars a month to carry out the treason of the uniparty of politicians as the United States of America is rapidly being destroyed. Time is not on our side, and the fight for the soul of our nation is on! Join us!

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/