JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent and co-host of “Unrestricted Invasion,” discusses what our nation is currently facing as we hurtle to the November Presidential Election. The shocking number of foreign student visas is playing an enormous role in the Hamas protests and in the destruction on college campuses across America. As our nation falls further into chaos, on what side are you going to choose to fight? The lines have been drawn and each side has stated openly and proudly what it stands for; the choice has become more clear than ever before.

Related Links:

https://chicago.suntimes.com/chicago/2024/05/05/cinco-de-mayo-parade-shots-report-route-changed

https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2024-04-25/ty-article/.premium/anti-israel-protesters-at-columbia-vow-to-stay-put-as-campus-wars-spread/0000018f-121f-da70-a7bf-7b9f8f760000

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1787352522048319509

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1787154779556454550

https://www.google.com/search?q=how+many+students+attend+columbia+u&sca_esv=51c078bef5da6778&sxsrf=ADLYWIKdoq-wfIphO9kjK3QYdt65gzHGrQ%3A1715004547662&source=hp&ei=g-Q4ZuyjJaO5kPIPgLy3qAI&iflsig=AL9hbdgAAAAAZjjyk7aUrsqSefDZME5La4kgcpBwjmQD&ved=0ahUKEwis8eTmmfmFAxWjHEQIHQDeDSUQ4dUDCBg&uact=5&oq=how+many+students+attend+columbia+u&gs_lp=Egdnd3Mtd2l6IiNob3cgbWFueSBzdHVkZW50cyBhdHRlbmQgY29sdW1iaWEgdTIQEAAYgAQYkQIYigUYRhj7ATIFEAAYgAQyBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeMgYQABgWGB4yBhAAGBYYHjIGEAAYFhgeSPRZUABYnFZwAHgAkAEAmAGVAaABxB6qAQQ0LjMxuAEDyAEA-AEBmAIjoAKpH8ICBBAjGCfCAgoQIxiABBgnGIoFwgIKEC4YgAQYQxiKBcICCxAAGIAEGJECGIoFwgILEC4YgAQYkQIYigXCAhEQLhiABBixAxjRAxiDARjHAcICCxAuGIAEGNEDGMcBwgILEC4YgAQYsQMYgwHCAhAQLhiABBhDGMcBGIoFGK8BwgIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBcICEBAuGIAEGLEDGEMYgwEYigXCAg4QABiABBixAxiDARiKBcICBRAuGIAEwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAgoQABiABBgUGIcCwgIIEAAYgAQYsQPCAgsQABiABBiGAxiKBcICCBAAGBYYChgemAMAkgcENC4zMaAHgOQC&sclient=gws-wiz

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/usa-usa-usa-president-trump-arrives-outside-mclaren/

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

HG Naked Organs: Bison Organs Capsules! Sourced from the heart of Southern Alberta, our bison organs deliver a wealth of bioavailable nutrients. With unmatched purity and a rich profile of nutrients and vitamins, they surpass traditional beef organs, providing an optimal daily enhancement for your health. https://holisticgoddess.com/Unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED FOR 10% off!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

1775 Coffee:

https://1775coffee.com/?ref=UNRESTRICTED

Use our promo link and get 15% off your entire order.

Use our promo code, UNRESTRICTED, at checkout and get 10% off your entire order!

Heaven’s Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED at checkout!

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/