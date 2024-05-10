UNRESTRICTED INVASION E44S2: "The Nation in 60 Minutes” w/ JJ Carrell
Brian O'Shea & JJ Carrell - Opinion
JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent and co-host of “Unrestricted Invasion,” discusses what our nation is currently facing as we hurtle to the November Presidential Election. The shocking number of foreign student visas is playing an enormous role in the Hamas protests and in the destruction on college campuses across America. As our nation falls further into chaos, on what side are you going to choose to fight? The lines have been drawn and each side has stated openly and proudly what it stands for; the choice has become more clear than ever before.
About the Hosts:
Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.
https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI
J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.
https://www.jjcarrell.com/
Thank you for your thoughtful analysis JJ. I am horrified by what is happening to Chicago but I feel they were setting the city up to accept dystopia. Now it's there. And the black community has no choice but to lash out against the government that misled them. It's such a shame that they lash out at their own as well. And white communities all over the country are demonized and targeted for replacement. Look at the effects of the "vaccine" on human reproduction. So many moms and babies lost to us. We have to fight back. There's no time left. We will never find common ground with the demons who are behind this plan. We have to prepare to fight back.
This is a keeper to share! Thx