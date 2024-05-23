Ever wonder why so many bad things are happening to our country in the span of a few years? Illegal aliens swarming into our country; a division between Marxist-minded politicians and their freedom-minded constituents; wars around the world that are stretching our military thin; social justice movements morphing into an almost demonic force; world leaders assassinated.

Why? The World Health Organization is aggressively seeking supranational power. It is all by design: part of a global strategy to destroy the United States. Hosts JJ Carrell and Brian O'Shea present chilling evidence to support their analysis.

Join us on this latest episode of UNRESTRICTED INVASION

Related Links:

Weapons of Mass Migration | NEW Documentary

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/weapons-of-mass-migration-5640408?utm_source=newsnoe&src_src=newsnoe&utm_campaign=breaking-2024-05-15-one&src_cmp=breaking-2024-05-15-one&utm_medium=email&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY%2FAidB0szcDB4KoNsmpMH%2FpzxNch6XTwqH01aFFWA2FtrPc%3D

U.S. GOVERNMENT GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY STRATEGY 2024 https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Global-Health-Security-Strategy-2024-1.pdf

Federal Order Requiring Testing for and Reporting of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Livestock April 24, 2024

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/dairy-federal-order.pdf

Application for Financial Assistance Inflation Reduction Act Section 22007 USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program Last updated: 4/23/2024

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqene5z41y0o

Robert Fico shooting: What we know about man who attacked Slovakia PM https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/what-we-know-so-far-about-slovak-pm-ficos-attacker-2024-05-16/

China's Illegal Build-up of manmade islands for military purposes https://earth.google.com/web/search/Mischief+Reef/@9.47825851,115.8812406,-37.11324396a,245072.72350296d,35y,49.24513571h,2.61425572t,360r/data=CngaThJICiUweDMzZDJhMzg4NmQ2MTdhNGI6MHg3YjE2YTRlMWE0NDc4NGI5GQOWXMXivyNAIYYGvZK_4lxAKg1NaXNjaGllZiBSZWVmGAEgASImCiQJ8tYHtHObN0ARCNE0nMotKkAZE1xg_2MbYEAhan0QTzC0WkA

INTERACTIVE MAP USED DURING SHOW https://www.fla-shop.com/editor/usa/#ent_c_tab

Federal Order to Assist with Developing a Baseline of Critical Information and Limiting the Spread of H5N1 in Dairy Cattle: Frequently Asked Questions https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/federal-order-faq.pdf

Taiwan says WHO should let it attend all its meetingshttps://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-who-should-let-it-attend-all-its-meetings-2024-05-15/

