J.J. details the anger, hopelessness, and humiliation of black residents living in Chicago’s most impoverished communities. Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens have been transported to Chicago by NGOs, mainly Catholic Charities, and the impact has been devastating. Most of the illegal aliens are military-aged adult men from Venezuela and these illegal aliens are systematically taking over Chicago’s inner city. Pastors, gang members, businessmen, and politicians all say the same thing, “We are going to war!”

The war is here, and it will not be contained in Chicago. This war has already invaded every major city, small town, and rural America all at the intentional and purposeful plan of our own government.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com/

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals:

https://dailycloutsilver.com/

1775 Coffee:

1775 coffee is not only the richest, smoothest, and most outstanding brew you will ever taste, but also not a single dollar from your purchase will ever be donated to the woke political agenda. Also, Bigger is better (stop lying to yourself…it is, that is just a fact). That is why each bag of 1775 coffee contains sixteen ounces of premium Bolivian coffee. Other coffee guys will only sell you twelve ounces per bag. Why settle for less? And, frankly, no one's coffee is as good as 1775.

Use our promo link and get 15% off your entire order.

https://1775coffee.com/?ref=UNRESTRICTED

Use our promo code, UNRESTRICTED, at checkout and get 10% off your entire order!

HG Naked Organs:

Bison Organs Capsules! Sourced from the heart of Southern Alberta, our bison organs deliver a wealth of bioavailable nutrients. With unmatched purity and a rich profile of nutrients and vitamins, they surpass traditional beef organs, providing an optimal daily enhancement for your health. https://holisticgoddess.com/Unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED FOR 10% off!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!