The tide is turning and we are winning. But what does that mean? What does that look like? Unrestricted Invasion hosts Brian O’Shea and JJ Carrell answer both questions based on what they have seen in their travels and experiences. Carrell has recently interviewed individuals across the country as part of his documentary film "What is Treason?" to answer these questions. The turning of the tide is not only seen in the attitudes of Americans but also in the actions they are taking. From the growth of parallel economies and barter systems to the rise of independent media and citizens actively fighting back against tyranny through precinct-level political action groups, the "powers at be" seem to be scrambling while freedom-loving people everywhere are getting organized and wresting the power back.

We cannot wait for Donald Trump to come and save us. At best, he can reinforce the gains we have made, but it is up to us to keep increasing those gains, as O'Shea and Carrell correctly point out. They explain that we are all responsible for our own freedom, and only through independent initiative and collectively moving forward can we continue to turn this tide in our favor. This episode is about celebrating the gains we have made. Enjoy the conversation, but then get back to the battle!

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. Brian spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, Brian worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. Brian has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, Brian is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

J.J. Carrell is a recently retired United States Border Patrol Agent (Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge) having served a 24-years protecting the United States' borders. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is an author, a public speaker, and a regular commentator on major news media outlets based on his subject matter expertise. He is the co-host of Daily Clout's Unrestricted Invasion as well as a regular contributor to DailyClout's News and Opinion Column.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/

https://twitter.com/jjcarrell14