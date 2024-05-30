JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion, has an honest and raw discussion on what a nation looks like without a leader. That picture is not hard to imagine as the United States of America is living in real time without a leader. Name one institution that has a strong, moral, and professional leader. Just one! There are ramifications of being a nation without a leader: Crime, lawlessness, international turmoil, moral and societal decay, destruction of cultural norms, and history. Hard to hear but it is the truth! Join Us!

About the Hosts:

Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

