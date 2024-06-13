Machete and knife attacks have exploded in the United States and the emergence of vigilante groups seems to have exploded as well. Regardless of how you view these social phenomena, it is important to be aware that our world has gone crazy and stay informed about what we, as citizens of the United States, are up against. Many citizens are standing up to the violence and fighting back by forming vigilante groups and even offering training in machete and blade fighting. In this episode, JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea discuss the rise in machete and blade-related attacks and the unprecedented surge in vigilante actions by citizens. They discuss how you can protect yourself and they share valuable links to training on security, situational awareness, and even machete combat. Also, JJ Carrell provides an update on the current progress of his riveting documentary "What is Treason?"

Related Links:

Dominikhan: “The Mostly Unknown Martial Art of Dominican Machete Fighting”

https://dominikhan.net/

“Jersey Shore chaos: Weekend ends with stabbing, fights on boardwalks (FOX 5 New York)”

“Horrific footage shows 'machete' gang violence on Sheffield street as two people fight for life” https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/local-news/horrific-footage-shows-machete-gang-29241496

“Dominican Machete Fight... in NY?”

“ERO Washington, D.C. takes custody of Venezuelan noncitizen arrested for carrying machete and knife at US Capitol” https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ero-washington-dc-takes-custody-venezuelan-noncitizen-arrested-carrying-machete-and

“Trader robbed of RM15k gold necklace by machete-wielding suspect”

“Nothing to see here: Left is silent when illegal migrants commit violent crime” https://nypost.com/2024/05/27/opinion/left-stays-silent-when-illegal-migrants-commit-violent-crime/

“Armed groups in Arizona and Texas are collaborating with and courting police and immigration agents—with alarming results” https://azmirror.com/2024/05/23/border-vigilantes-are-blurring-the-lines-of-law-enforcement/

“YouTubers bait suspected pedophile, threaten him with gator in ‘vigilante-style’ operation” https://wsvn.com/entertainment/youtubers-bait-suspected-pedophile-threaten-him-with-gator-in-vigilante-style-operation/

“Vigilante group helps police arrest men targeting teens for sex” https://www.mlive.com/news/2024/05/vigilante-group-helps-police-arrest-men-targeting-teens-for-sex.html

