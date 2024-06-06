UNRESTRICTED INVASION E56S2: "President Donald Trump and America Together As One!" w/ JJ Carrell
JJ Carrell & Brian O'Shea - Opinion
JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion, sees that many in the nation have completely pivoted and are becoming united around one figure: President Donald Trump. Why? Because the tyrannical government hates President Trump because they hate us, Americans. Others in the nation watch in fear as many state out loud, “If they can do this to President Trump, they can do it to us!” Americans are choosing sides. The lines in the sand are clearly drawn. It is now time to make a decision.
About the Hosts:
Brian O'Shea is the Chief Operations Officer at Centurion Intelligence Partners, a Private Intelligence Consulting Firm serving various industries. He is also an Investigative Journalist and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.
https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI
J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.
https://www.jjcarrell.com/