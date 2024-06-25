UNRESTRICTED INVASION E58S2: "Covering the Invasion Up Close!" w/ JJ Carrell
JJ Carrell & Brian O'Shea - Opinion
JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent, and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion discusses his journey into the southern border of Texas as he films his documentary, “What is Treason?” Carrell’s footage shows one of the child sex trafficking facilities run by a large NGO funded by the United States of America. Carrell talks to an “escort” who worked for several years at several such facilities in Texas. This moral stain is now marking the soul of our nation, and it’s happening in plain sight. What are we going to do about it?
Related Links:
https://twitter.com/JJCarrell14/status/1797688358615027802
https://twitter.com/LizCrokin/status/1797370342328967314
https://twitter.com/JJCarrell14/status/1797642427198800279
https://twitter.com/JJCarrell14/status/1798113561589248114
About the Hosts:
Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. Brian spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, Brian worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. Brian has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, Brian is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of Unrestricted Invasion.
Follow Brian here:
https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian
https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI
J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.
I wasn't intending to watch that all the way through since it's a tough topic., but I did. I absolutely see that there is a systemic dismantling of your culture (watching from Canada). It's not just happening to America, but you have a concentration of it there. Mostly I just want to say Thank you for investigating such a tough topic. I can see it's having it's toll on you, as it would for anyone with a moral code and a compassionate heart. Not everyone can do the work you are doing, so really this comment is about saying Thank you for doing it. It's the right time in history for all this darkness to come out. It has to for it to change. It rings true that Pedophilia is the link between all the elites, gov, Hollywood, etc. Disgusting and more dark than any of us every imagined. That darkness has to be brought into the light for it to change, however long that takes. The actions of your gov (and mine) are completely disrespecting their people-it is an attack upon their people. It seems clear to me that they no longer care that we know. Blessings to you and your team. May your work bring freedom for those kids, sooner rather than later. I hope that is your ultimate goal.