There is going to be a "Next Pandemic," and there may be multiple "pandemics." We know that the globalists, corrupt public health officials, and Health and Human Services ("HHS"), are planning one, and it appears that they have already started putting their pieces in place. The timing is hard to ignore, as events are signaling upcoming, and most likely fake, embellished, or even manufactured crises…just in time for the 2024 U.S. election.

The Globalists (and Democrats) cannot possibly win the 2024 election, but they also cannot afford to lose it. So it is likely that the plan is to try and shut the election down altogether. But most chilling are the plans by our strategic adversary China, which has stated plainly that China will be the global hegemon by 2049 and will accomplish this goal through a slow and deliberate strategy against the US called "Unrestricted Warfare".

With all these nefarious groups focused on seizing power, resources, and land, the question is not "if" there will be a next crisis, but what it may be.

Brian and JJ believe it will be at least five events: Avian Flu, terrorist attacks, attacks on the US infrastructure, gun and crime emergency, and an assassination attempt on the leading Presidential Candidate. These are not blind guesses but informed opinions based on a preponderance of evidence.

Please watch and share this episode so you can see what is coming and how to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your country.

Updates on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) https://www.fda.gov/food/alerts-advisories-safety-information/updates-highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza-hpai

About the Hosts:

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, O'Shea worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. O'Shea has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, O'Shea is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of "Unrestricted Invasion".



https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian