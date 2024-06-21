JJ Carrell, retired Border Patrol Agent and cohost of Unrestricted Invasion, discusses his journey to the East Coast to film his documentary, “What is Treason?” He just returned from New York City and Philadelphia. What he experienced was frightening, disturbing, and infuriating. Large illegal alien shelters are on many corners of New York City. The Hill Street shelter in the Clinton neighborhood of NYC holds over 3,000 single adult military-aged males. This shelter will now be increased to contain 6,000 individuals. What could possibly go wrong? Philadelphia’s “drug neighborhood” of Kensington, similarly, is zombie land. The United States of America’s government has abandoned its citizens in favor of fundamentally transforming America.

Related Links:

https://x.com/BrianOSheaSPI/status/1801798405271740709/video/1

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Hosts:

J.J. Carrell recently retired from the United States Border Patrol after a 24-year career as a Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge. Carrell brings a different view on immigration and what is now transpiring at the border. He is the co-host of DailyClout Column Unrestricted Invasion.

https://www.jjcarrell.com/

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. His career started in the field of Military Intelligence as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army. He spent most of his 11 years assigned to two special forces units, 1st & 5th Special Forces Groups. He then spent over a decade working in two of the U.S. Government's largest intelligence agencies. Finally, O'Shea worked in the fields of competitive intelligence and private intelligence consulting for a variety of clients worldwide. O'Shea has professional and/or military experience in over forty-seven different countries and is a military-trained Arabic linguist. In addition to his current intelligence roles, O'Shea is also an Investigative Journalist at DailyClout.io and co-host of "Unrestricted Invasion".



https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian