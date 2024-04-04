"EP27: America is Under Attack From Within"
Unrestricted Invasion - Opinion - Brian O'Shea and JJ Carrell
America is being attacked from within by traitors with titles like Congressman, Senator, and President. Millions of Illegal aliens are now granted legal resident status to sponsor their relatives into America. These same illegal aliens have begun to exploit housing and rental loopholes allowing squatter’s rights. Buckle up America, this is going to be a hard journey!
