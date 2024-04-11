An in-depth interview with FBI Whistleblower George Hill. Hill describes an FBI

that is rotted from the inside out and his remedy is the complete eradication of the once premier law enforcement agency. His vast experience spans the Boston Marathon Bombing to running a six-state eastern seaboard High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) unit. This interview

is gripping as Hill describes the failures, abuses, and the incompetency of law enforcement agencies and the politicians running our government.

