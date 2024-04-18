JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea discuss the importance of fishing with your kids; parenting in general; and whether or not the US has ‘gone soft.’ The role of the CCP in influencing Ivy League curricula is revealed, in the context of the work on China of author Peter Schweitzer, and Brian showcases a favorite rifle.
