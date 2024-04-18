JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea discuss the importance of fishing with your kids; parenting in general; and whether or not the US has ‘gone soft.’ The role of the CCP in influencing Ivy League curricula is revealed, in the context of the work on China of author Peter Schweitzer, and Brian showcases a favorite rifle.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted

Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!