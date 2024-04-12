The Replacement Theory is real. America is living in the downward spiral of our society. Look no further than the sanctuary cities of New York City, Chicago, and Denver as what the manifestation of this replacement theory has wrought. There have been 14 million American births in Joe Biden’s first term. During this same time, Biden has released or lost, because of the open borders, between 25-27 million illegal aliens. This replacement of Americans with illegal alien foreign nationals is now simply a math problem.
jihadjoe DOES NOT LIKE US AMERICANS HE WANTS TO REPLACE US WIT ILLEGAL SLAVES
I wonder if it's not so much about "replacing" Americans per se with illegals as it is about swamping American society with dynamics of chaos and fear to the point that our govt can justify mandating lock-downs and other means of control of our entire population. The dems have become less interested in letting in illegals as a means of honoring diversity and more interested in setting up reasons for public control; simply by generating sufficient chaos/fear. Buckle up, America.