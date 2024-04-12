The Replacement Theory is real. America is living in the downward spiral of our society. Look no further than the sanctuary cities of New York City, Chicago, and Denver as what the manifestation of this replacement theory has wrought. There have been 14 million American births in Joe Biden’s first term. During this same time, Biden has released or lost, because of the open borders, between 25-27 million illegal aliens. This replacement of Americans with illegal alien foreign nationals is now simply a math problem.

